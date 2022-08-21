Watch Now
Sunday morning First To Know Tropics check (08/21/2022)

Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 21, 2022
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four moved inland near the mouth of the Rio Grande River in northeastern Mexico without becoming a full-fledged tropical storm. Heavy rain occurred with its landfall. However, we are still on a multi-week streak of no named tropical storms in the Atlantic basin that stretches back to early July.

A few disturbances exist in the tropical eastern side of the North Atlantic but none of them currently have good short-term chances for development. A wave of moisture coming off of the western African continent has long-range chances to further develop into a tropical depression toward the end of this week, but it will remain in the distant waters through that time while moving west.

