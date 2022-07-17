TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The activity in the tropical Atlantic basin remains suppressed, and no development of zones of tropical disturbances is forecast for another few days. Factors involved include areas of faster upper-level winds over the Caribbean and areas of drier air mixed in with Saharan dust. A few moisture blobs can persist, but there is no reasonable expectation for a depression or storm to develop from any existing moisture source this week.