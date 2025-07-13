Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday Morning First To Know Forecast: Upper 90s with afternoon showers and storms

Sunday will be filled with a mix of sunshine and storms
ABC 27
Sunday will be filled with a mix of sunshine and storms
Sunday will be filled with a mix of sunshine and storms
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday is set up to be a classic summer day: heat and storms.

It is going to be heating up quickly through the morning before reaching the upper 90s throughout the day.

The heat index will be well into the triple digits for everyone across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

If you have any outdoor activities, make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors!

Afternoon showers and storms are expected. They will mainly hug the Big Bend, but a spotty shower or storm is not out of the question in south Georgia.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood