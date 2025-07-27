Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday Morning First To Know Forecast: Dangerous heat arrives

Sunday's highs expected to reach triple digits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs Sunday are expected to be in the triple digits! This is just one of a few days where we can see these temperatures.

The high pressure we have been talking about is creeping in and it is going to be raising highs to the triple digits with the heat index at dangerous levels.

These high temperatures have the potential to be record breaking!

Throughout the day Sunday, try your best to stay indoors as outdoor activities are highly discouraged.

Monday will be very similar, but with even hotter temperatures! This is when the high pressure will be in full swing, acting as a heat dome over our area.

Heat Advisories are expected to stay in the picture through Tuesday with the possibility of Extreme Heat Warnings.

Stay cool and hydrated!

