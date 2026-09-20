Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (9/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Spotty showers are possible through Sunday morning, but the bulk of the activity will move through once daytime heating gets going.

Partly cloudy skies will be seen for most until around noon-1p.m. when isolated showers will pop up and become more scattered throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and feel like the upper 90s once humidity is factored in.

Any outdoor plans should have a back up as you may have to dodge a few come-and-go showers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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