Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (9/13/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Partly cloudy skies will be seen for most as showers and storms build throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly warm to the 80s and eventually the low-to-mid 90s.

Showers will start as early as noon - 1 p.m. and be scattered across the area through the evening hours.

It will not be a washout by any means, so any outdoor plans should continue as planned with a backup in place.

Change is on the horizon, as winds are slowly shifting to become more northwesterly, moving drier air into our area.

Less rain coverage is expected as we head into the work week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.