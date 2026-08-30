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Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/30/2026)

Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/30/2026)
ABC 27
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/30/2026)
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/30/2026)
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and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We will start off with fair conditions and partly cloudy skies for most.

A stalled front is still across the area, so scattered showers and storms will be present throughout the afternoon.

Starting at around noon - 1 p.m., showers will start isolated and become scattered as early as 3 p.m..

An additional 1-2" of rainfall is possible within these showers a they will be slow moving.

Showers will dissipated after sunset and we will be left with cloud cover through the night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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