Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (8/16/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off this Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a quick warm up. Temperatures will go right through the 80s and back to the upper 90s in the afternoon.
The only relief will be a scattering of showers and storms starting as early as 1 p.m. and lasting through sunset.
Another Heat Advisory is in place starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. for all counties as feels like temperatures of at least 111° are expected.
Make sure to stay cool, dry, and hydrated!
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