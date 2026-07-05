Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/5/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off with plenty of sunshine, but showers will begin to pop up as we work through the afternoon.

Temperatures will quickly climb back into the 90s and feel like the triple digits. A Major Heat Risk is in place for all neighborhoods.

Moisture is starting to creep back in, so you are going to notice more humidity as you head outside. This will also allow for increased shower and storm coverage. The strongest storms will pack gusty winds and heavy downpours.

This is the start to a return to a more summer-like pattern that will stick with us through the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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