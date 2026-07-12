Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (7/12/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will quickly be warming up this morning as we start off with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will get up to the mid 90s for highs this afternoon and feel like the triple digits. However, showers will bring down temperatures while overhead.

Throughout the day, a front will slowly drift southward towards our area. With that and the moisture already in place, storm activity will have increased coverage throughout the afternoon.

Showers could start as early as noon and linger through a majority of the evening hours. A majority of our area is in a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Sunday. The main threats are damaging winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Any outdoor plans should have backups as the activity could linger across an area for an extended period of time.

ABC 27 Sunday severe weather risk

Rain totals could add up to 2" in isolated neighborhoods with most seeing upwards of 0.5 - 0.75".

Stay cool and dry!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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