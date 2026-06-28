Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (6/28/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off warm and turning hot as the afternoon approaches.

Temperatures throughout the morning will start in the mid 70s, but quickly reach the 80s by around 9 a.m. as there will be plenty of sunshine.

Slightly drier air will enter the region, causing rain chances to remain very low. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most will escape any activity.

As the afternoon approaches, temperatures will get up to the upper 90s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits.

A majority of the area is in a Major Heat Risk for the afternoon which is a level 3 out of 4. So make sure you are taking breaks inside, staying cool, and drinking plenty of water!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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