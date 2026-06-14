Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (6/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect warm temperatures and scattered showers and storms Sunday!

As you head out Sunday morning, temperatures will range fro the mid 70s to low 80s, but they will be quickly warming throughout the morning.

The shower and storm activity will hold off until the afternoon once a front drifts down and daytime heating kicks in. Plenty of moisture will be in the air to allow for scattered activity starting at around noon and lasting through sunset.

ABC 27 Forecast in Focus Sunday afternoon (3 P.M.)

ABC 27 Forecast in Focus Sunday afternoon (4 P.M.)

Although severe chances are low, a few storms could still be on the stronger side with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Heavy downpours could cause isolated flooding.

We will hang on to the rain chances through the week, seeing showers each afternoon. However, temperatures will begin to drop to the upper 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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