Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (4/26/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday will be similar to Saturday with warm temperatures, showers, and mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front is slowly approaching from the north and will drag moisture with it. As a sea breeze pushes in from the south, showers could easily pop up mainly across the Big Bend, but south Georgia could definitely get in on a few showers as well.

Showers could start as early as 1:30-2 p.m. and linger through sunset for some. A few showers could produced heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s and warmer temperatures are in store for the week ahead.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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