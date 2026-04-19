Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (4/19/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are waking up Sunday morning with more clouds than we've had in a while due to a cold front moving in.

This cold front is very weak and will only provide a small and brief relief from the heat as highs today will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. The 80s are mainly for those along the Suwannee River Valley as the front will take a bit to reach those neighborhoods.

A few spotty showers are expected with the front, but they will be brief if anything,

Once the front passes, Monday will bring back the sunshine and temperatures will warm up yet again throughout the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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