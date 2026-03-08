Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/8/2026)

Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/8/2026)
ABC 27
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/8/2026)
Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/8/2026)
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the time change early this morning, the sun is rising later than we've been used to, but the sunlight will stick around for longer tonight.

We are starting off with some patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with isolated showers joining in later this afternoon into the early evening.

The best shot for showers are for folks in south Georgia, but cannot rule out some drifting into the Big Bend as well.

The showers should be brief, so all outdoor plans should be a go, but make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures will be right back in those 80s!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood