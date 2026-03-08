Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/8/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the time change early this morning, the sun is rising later than we've been used to, but the sunlight will stick around for longer tonight.

We are starting off with some patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. The clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with isolated showers joining in later this afternoon into the early evening.

The best shot for showers are for folks in south Georgia, but cannot rule out some drifting into the Big Bend as well.

The showers should be brief, so all outdoor plans should be a go, but make sure to stay hydrated as temperatures will be right back in those 80s!

