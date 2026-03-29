Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many of us are waking up to partly to mostly sunny skies Sunday morning with breezy conditions.

Winds will persist through the afternoon at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Due to Saturday's cold front and cloud cover, temperatures will stay in the mid 70s throughout the afternoon.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but chances remain at 10% or less.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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