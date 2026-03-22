Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hazy conditions are being seen across the area due to prescribed burns mixing with some fog. This will eventually dissipate as temperatures warm.

Temperatures will quickly warm to the 80s yet again for daytime highs this afternoon.

Sunshine will take the spotlight, but a few clouds are possible.

The high pressure providing the clear skies will stick around, not allowing for any showers throughout the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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