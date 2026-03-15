Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (3/15/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning with a good amount of cloud cover. This will stick with us throughout the day, eventually turning into shower activity for select neighborhoods.

The rain is nothing to cancel plans over as it looks to be isolated and not lasting long.

Temperatures will warm back to the 80s for highs in the afternoon with humidity levels on the higher side as well.

This evening is when the showers have the highest chance to pop up. Once we get into the later parts of the evening (10 - 11 p.m.), a few could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Overnight into early Monday morning is where the main severe threat lies with storms capable of producing gusty winds, brief tornadoes, and hail. This is ahead of a cold front that will be dropping temperatures significantly behind it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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