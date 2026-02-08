Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (2/8/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up this morning back on the chilly side, but we will be warming up!

The sunshine has returned for Sunday and is expected to stick around, helping the gradual warm up throughout the next few days.

A high pressure will scoot in over top of our area today, keeping cloud cover and showers away. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

We will keep the calm conditions to start the week with the next rain chance moving in Wednesday, but nothing major at this time.

