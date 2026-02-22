Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (2/22/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Unlike Saturday, today will be filled with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures!

Humidity levels are on their way down and we will dry out throughout the day. However, this does put a fire risk in place. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 - 7 p.m. as gusty winds and dry conditions can spread fires quickly and easily.

Winds will be sustained at 15 - 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and 60s throughout the day and drop to the 30s overnight tonight. So bring the jackets back out!

