Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (2/1/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A very chilly morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s and wind chills in the single digits! We will gradually get into the 30s and eventually in the lower 40s for daytime highs.

The sun is back out today, but it won't be warming us up as the wind will be sticking around making the 40s feel like the 30s.

Winds will be sustained at 10-15 mph and gusting to 20 mph.

We will continue with the cooler temperatures before we gradually try to warm up come mid week, but another cold front is on its way and will provide some showers Wednesday.

This front will cool us down again, but not as cold as this weekend.

Stay warm!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.