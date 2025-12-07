Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (12/7/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rain won't be letting up for Sunday as the low pressure will linger just south of the area today.

Waves of rainfall similar to Saturday will come through as the day goes on. There will be breaks, but they will be brief and filled with cloud cover and chilly conditions. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Unfortunately, any outdoor holiday plans will have to be rescheduled as the weather will not allow outdoor plans to be a go.

Clearing is on the horizon though! A cold front is behind the low pressure system currently giving us the rainfall. So, once the cold front moves through late Sunday into Monday morning, there are clear skies behind it. A high pressure system will move in and give us conditions like what we were enjoying prior to the rain.

The remainder of the week stays dry and comfortable until another frontal system approaches Friday with more rain.

