Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (12/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One or two light showers are possible as we move through the day, but cloud cover will be the main story. The patches of fog will stick around through the rest of the morning.

Dew point temperatures will remain high as moisture continues to be pushed in from the Gulf. The approaching cold front is also helping keep the moisture and cloud cover around.

Highs today will remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s yet again, but not for much longer.

The cold front is set to move through Monday and temperatures will immediately drop Monday night to the 30s with wind chills in the 20s as winds will be between 10-15 mph.

Monday will stay on the chilly side with highs struggling to reach the 50s.

