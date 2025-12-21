Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (12/21/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up Sunday morning, temperatures are in the chilly 30s yet again, but this will be one of the last cool nights for the week.

Even though a cold front will be moving through later today, temperatures will be staying on the warmer side in the low 70s, well above average.

Christmas week is going to be a warm one with those temperatures staying in the 70s for daytime highs!

However, cloud cover and shower chances will be staying to a minimum throughout the week. So although it will be warm, it will also be clear.

Happy Holidays!

