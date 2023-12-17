Sunday morning First To Know forecast (12/17/2023)

First to Know Weather: Sunday morning update (6:30 am 12/17/2023)

Overnight rain totals have reached around two to three inches on average around I-10 counties, the Big Bend coast, and the I-75 region. The rain coverage will shrink and mainly affect US 319 communities and in south-central Georgia for the rest of the morning, with leftover clouds elsewhere. Winds are still gusty, exceeding 30mph in the Suwannee and Alapaha valleys this morning as the core of low pressure moves northeast through and out of these areas. A couple of breaks of sun are possible later today in western areas, with further clearing anticipated late tonight and Monday. Temperatures today will be steady around 60°, falling into the 50s and 40s this evening and tonight. Winds will still gust to up to 25 mph this afternoon though rain and severe weather concerns will continue to diminish.

Standing and ponding water with local spot flooding can be encountered even after the rain ends, and gusty winds can cause some trees to fall.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist