Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (12/14/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will vary across the area throughout the day as the cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures quickly behind it.

A few isolated showers associated with the cold front are possible Sunday morning, but should clear out in the afternoon.

Temperatures Sunday will be quite tricky and will vary depending on where you are in the viewing area. Temperatures will begin to warm in the morning, but as soon as the cold front passes your area, temperatures will begin to drop. Northwestern counties will get in on it first, keeping Sunday's highs in the low 60s while southwestern neighborhoods will have more time to warm, so could see the upper 60s to low 70s.

As the evening approaches and the sun sets, temperatures will quickly drop to the 40s and eventually the 20s for most overnight! Breezy conditions are also expected behind the front with winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

A Cold Weather Advisory and Freeze Watch have been issued for counties across the viewing area as actual temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

