Sunday morning First To Know forecast (12/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front sliding west to east through our area today will trigger times of rain, starting in tri-state counties this morning. Embedded thunderstorms are included. Generally speaking, most areas will receive rain which can amount to upwards of one to two inches. Several neighborhoods will encounter gustier winds with the stronger storms. A select few locations can experience severe weather with damaging wind gusts and/or an isolated tornado. Stay connected to First to Know Weather throughout the day for updated information on storm risks and threats. Forecast temperatures will hover in the 70s before falling later in the day as the cold front passes. Expect chillier weather tonight with lows in the 30s to around 40° with breezes from the northwest. A gradual clearing trend will be underway.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist