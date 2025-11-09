Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/9/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The strong cold front we have been talking about is set to move through today. As it does, some shower and storm activity is expected this afternoon.

We will start off the morning with partly cloudy skies, with the shower activity mainly being in the afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible, mainly across south Georgia, with the main threat being gusty winds.

Once the front passes, temperatures will drop after sunset, eventually getting down to the low 40s overnight.

The rest of the week will feature much colder temperatures to start and nothing but sunshine throughout the week!

