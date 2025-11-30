Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Sunday morning are not as cool as the past few mornings, but still in the 40s and 50s across the area with a little more moisture added in.

This moisture will help more clouds build throughout the day as a very weak cold front moves through. This could help pop up a few showers throughout the day, but nothing to cancel plans over.

A majority of the day will be filled with partly cloudy skies, turning to mostly cloudy in the late evening.

We will reach the 70s today, but stay on the lower side. Surface winds will be calm out of the east at around 0-3 mph.

