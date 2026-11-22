TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Early morning fog will stick around through a good chunk of the morning as there isn't much sunshine to help dissipate it. Expect visibility to be reduced!

Aside from a few sprinkles, the rain activity has come and gone. But the cloud cover is here to stay a little longer.

The low pressure is slowly moving off towards the northeast, but will continue to provide overcast conditions for our local area.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be held in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will warm briefly Monday into the mid 70s with slightly more sunshine, but a cold front is on its way which will drop daytime highs come midweek.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.