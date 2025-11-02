Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (11/2/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The clear skies will start to be filled in with some clouds throughout the day due to moisture moving in with a frontal system to our south.

Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s, eventually warming up to the upper 60s to low 70s.

There will be just enough moisture to cause a little bit of shower activity late Sunday into Monday morning.

Throughout the rest of the week, we will warm up each day, eventually reaching the 80s by the end of the week.

