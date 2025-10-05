Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/5/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will stay consistent Sunday with highs in the 80s through the afternoon, however, rain chances increase as the day goes on.

The sun will peak through some clouds throughout the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

As the afternoon approaches, so does the showers and storms as a cut off low and trough move in from the south. Isolated to scattered activity is expected with fairly breezy conditions. Winds will be anywhere from 10-15 mph gusting to up to 20 mph at times.

A high risk for rip currents and small craft advisory remains in place through Sunday night for coastal neighborhoods.

