Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/4/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off the morning with overcast conditions yet again and a batch of showers off to our west.

This will move into our area later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. Tri state neighborhoods will be the first to see the rainfall as it moves from west to east. Expect showers as early as 10-11 a.m. for places like Bainbridge south towards the coastline. Tallahasee could see the first showers at around 1-2 p.m. and Valdosta 4-5 p.m..

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 2-5" with isolated flooding risks. Due to the grounds being fairly dry thanks to a dry spell last week, water won't accumulate as fast.

However, neighborhoods that saw a good amount of rain Saturday could see some water adding up through Sunday and Monday as the rain won't be letting up to start the workweek.

Stay indoors as much as possible Sunday!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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