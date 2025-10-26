Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/26/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday will stay dry for a majority of the day with the clouds moving in as the day goes on.

We will start off in the 60s throughout the morning and reach the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

As a cold front slowly approaches, moisture ahead of it will allow clouds tho build and a few spotty showers are possible in the late evening.

Monday is when the bulk of the rain moves in. A few storms are possible, but a majority of the wet conditions will be showers. Rain totals could add up to 1-2" in isolated areas.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.