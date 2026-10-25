Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/25/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are off to another chilly start Sunday morning as temperatures are in the 50s.

However, it won't take long to warm up as we will reach the upper 70s and low 80s yet again.

The breezy conditions will also continue throughout the day with winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph at times.

As small amounts of moisture moves in from the east, we will start to see the return of clouds. It won't be enough moisture to produce any showers or feel any humidity.

These conditions will follow us into Monday, however, the winds will begin to calm down throughout the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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