Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/19/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stormy conditions are expected ahead of an approaching cold front.

The line of showers and storms are right on our doorstep Sunday morning and are set to move through later in the morning and carry over to the afternoon. This activity will last a few hours, but once it passes, back to dry conditions.

Isolated spots in the line of storms have the capability of becoming severe with the main concern being gusty winds. Make sure all outdoor objects are either secure or brought inside.

Cloudy and rainy conditions will keep temperatures on the lower side in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the day.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.