Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (10/11/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The last bits of Isaias are working their way out of the Suwannee River Valley which will allow for the last of the cloud cover to move east.

Once that happens, everyone will be seeing sunshine not just for Sunday, but for the whole week.

Drier air will replace the moisture on the back side of Isaias, not allowing for shower activity, so rain chance will stay between 0-10% the whole week.

Without the cloud cover or rain, highs will return to the 80s while overnight lows drop to the 60s each night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.