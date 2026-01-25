Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (1/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today is set to be a stormy one as a cold front inches closer throughout the day, eventually entering our viewing area later this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay on the warmer side, but this will be the last warm day for a while as the cold front will drop temperatures by 20 degrees by Monday morning.

The line of storms is set to arrive for northwestern neighborhoods at around 3-4 p.m. and then slowly track eastward. Central counties can expect the storms as early as 7 p.m.. There is a medium chance of seeing severe storms packed within with the main threats being gusty winds (up to 60 mph) and a couple of tornadoes are still a possibility.

We are expecting the line to weaken as it moves across our area.

Ahead of the line, it is going to be windy as a Wind Advisory is in place for Jackson, Seminole, Decatur, Miller, Baker, and Mitchell counties starting at noon and running until 6 p.m. tonight. Winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph and gusting to 40 mph at times.

Once we get behind the front, temperatures will not take long to drop as we will be in the 30s overnight and struggle to reach the 50s Monday. These cold temperatures will stick with us throughout the week.

