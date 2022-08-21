Sunday morning First to Know forecast (08/21/2022)

The day ahead will feature the classic case of partial morning sunshine, leading to a steady warming trend with temps in the 80s by 9:00 or shortly thereafter. This will trigger additional clouds around midday, which will continue to build in various areas into eventual showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be spotty, but where they happen, they can become heavy with downpours and localized wind gusts. Highs today will be in the lower 90s, with feels-like values exceeding 100°. Tonight, showers and storms will end with lows falling back into the low to mid 70s with areas of clear sky. An unsettled pattern is foreseen for the work week with high amounts of moisture and another slow-moving front that will create periods of rainy conditions.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist