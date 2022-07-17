Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday morning First To Know forecast (07/17/2022)

2022 slate first to know FTK
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 10:06:29-04
Sunday morning First To Know forecast (07/17/2022)

Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact Apalachee Bay waters and the Forgotten Coast through midday with intermittent downpours and lightning. Inland, a balance between clouds and sunshine is most likely through the midday hour. Southeast winds will clash with the daytime sea breeze for cause a few areas of rain and thunder to develop. The highest amount of coverage will be in the I-10 corridor and the Suwannee River counties. Severe weather is not expected as highs reach around 90°. This week will feature a daily dose of scattered showers and storms along with a slight buildup of high pressure which will cause highs to inch closer to the mid 90s by the last portion of the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.