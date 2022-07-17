Sunday morning First To Know forecast (07/17/2022)

Morning showers and isolated thunderstorms will impact Apalachee Bay waters and the Forgotten Coast through midday with intermittent downpours and lightning. Inland, a balance between clouds and sunshine is most likely through the midday hour. Southeast winds will clash with the daytime sea breeze for cause a few areas of rain and thunder to develop. The highest amount of coverage will be in the I-10 corridor and the Suwannee River counties. Severe weather is not expected as highs reach around 90°. This week will feature a daily dose of scattered showers and storms along with a slight buildup of high pressure which will cause highs to inch closer to the mid 90s by the last portion of the week.