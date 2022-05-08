Sunday morning First To Know forecast (05/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are entering a stretch of days that will feature sunny to mostly sunny conditions, much lower humidity levels, and near-average temperatures. The mornings will feel cool in comparison to the recent past. Mother's Day morning temps hover around 60°, then climb through the 70s and 80s by midday. Eventual highs will be in the mid 80s, and it won't feel particularly muggy at all. A few passing clouds are expected along with occasional breezes. Tonight will be generally clear with lows falling back into the low 60s and upper 50s. Most of the first half of the work week ahead will have sunshine and seasonably warm conditions in the 80s, while morning lows will be in the 50s to around 60°. A low-pressure system over the western Atlantic will approach coastal Georgia later in the week, prompting a few local rain opportunities to appear in the outlook.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist