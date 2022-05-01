Sunday morning First To Know forecast (05/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The month of May starts off similarly to the way April ended: we'll experience sunshine, passing clouds, and a few developing showers and thunderstorms by mid-afternoon. Rain coverage will be scattered and widely spaced with a chance for local downpours and occasional lightning. Areas closest to the coast may be able to avoid these spots of rain. Temperatures will rise into the 80s this afternoon, reaching highs in the mid 80s. Some upper 80s are possible in southwestern Georgia. Any showers or storms will diminish after 8 p.m., leaving leftover patchy clouds and lows Monday morning in the mid 60s. Some fog is possible. The week ahead features the first round of widespread 90° highs for the region starting midweek, with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms for most afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist