Sunday morning First To Know forecast (04/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is very little change expected in today's weather conditions; ample sunshine will be accompanied by occasional passing clouds with afternoon temps slightly warmer than late-April averages. Morning readings will rise through the 60s and 70s, reaching the 80s by just after midday, on the way to highs in the mid to upper 80s. Nearby high pressure will maintain a steady breeze and keep rain chances at zero. Nighttime temps will drop back into the 70s and fall to morning lows near 60°. We'll introduce a bit more moisture Monday and Tuesday before a cold front enters the area. It can spark off a few showers or storms before returning drier air to the region around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist