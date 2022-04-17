Sunday morning First To Know forecast (04/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Easter morning will be settled with areas of scattered clouds and locally dense fog. Thunderstorm and rain chance will increase by late morning through the afternoon, but the spread of showers and storms will be scattered. Indications show southern Georgia with a broader chance for a few more of these storms in the afternoon, with some of them containing gusty winds and frequent lightning. It's a good idea to be weather-aware this afternoon while participating in Easter outdoor activities. Highs will be in the 80s. Rain chances decrease slightly tonight with lows in the mid 60s, but more areas of occasional rain and thunder are expected Monday with a cold front passing through the region. Midweek morning lows will be cool with daytime temps near 80° amid a drier air mass.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Easter Daycast

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist