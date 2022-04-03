Sunday morning First To Know forecast (04/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy fog will diminish a little while after sunrise, leaving most of Sunday mainly bright, sunny, and mild, with temperatures rising through the 60s and 70s in the late-morning. A couple of clouds are possible in the afternoon, but no major source of cloudiness is forecast today as highs top out around 80° and the humidity values stay low. Later tonight, temps will fall back to chilly-for-April levels around 50° with clear sky and limited fog chances. Moisture surges back late Monday, setting up a pattern of unsettled and occasionally stormy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with a system that will bring heavy rain and severe thunderstorm risks to the region. A potent cold front will sweep storms aside by late Thursday but also trigger a late-season cold-air blast with temps falling 10 to 15 degrees below average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist