Sunday morning First to Know Forecast (03/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday morning! It's a cool and dry start to the day after yesterday's cold front has cleared the area. We're left with sunny skies and a gorgeous forecast for this first official day of spring! Highs this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 70's with sunshine and breezy winds from the north. Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid 40's by the time you step out on Monday morning with the dry, mostly sunny forecast continuing through Tuesday. Our next frontal system approaches from the west by Wednesday as a cold front brings storms in. It's a little far out for specific details, but storms look capable of producing some severe weather, including the potential for gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes.

