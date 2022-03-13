Sunday morning First to Know forecast (03/13/2022)

The freezing temps of the morning will wilt away under full sunshine around the state line region, but the existing cold air source will only allow gradual warming into the afternoon. Forecast temperatures will reach the 40s before midday, on their way to highs in the middle 50s for most locations. The dryness of the air will cause readings to fall to cold levels again tonight. Lows will reach the 30s, and areas of frost are likely to form before Monday's sunrise. The week ahead features a warmer pattern with a few showers and storms mixed in. The highest rain chances will be placed on Tuesday, when a couple of stronger storms are possible, especially in the southeastern sections of the Big Bend and the northern Florida peninsula.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist