Sunday morning First to Know forecast (03/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure comes back into our area just in time to take in the "later" amounts of sunshine. (Did you remember to set your timepiece ahead one hour? Daylight Saving Time started this morning!) The air is drier and the clouds will continue to decrease, leading to a big increase in sunlight compared to Saturday. It also gives our neighborhoods a decent chance to dry out from yesterday's rain.

A breezy northwest wind will remind us that winter is still here for a few more days. We'll have temps climbing into the 60s and peaking in the mid 60s to around 70° north to south.

This high-pressure system will stay around for a few days, keeping readings cool in the mornings with lows in the 40s through Tuesday, and highs near seasonable levels in the 70s. Upper-level clouds will move overhead, causing the filtered sunshine effect Monday. By midweek, the high shifts east.

We'll have a minor disturbance from the central Gulf streaking across the Florida peninsula Wednesday. It can thicken local clouds and give a few southern areas of the Big Bend a chance for a shower or two. It will turn warmer for the end of the week with isolated showers until the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist