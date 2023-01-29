Sunday Morning First to Know forecast (01/29/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Persistent clouds are the story for your Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms sweeping into tonight; I would not be surprised if some pockets of rain hold a little bit of thunder. You can expect temperatures to be in the 70s, rising as you enter the work week reaching mid to upper 70s. Though moisture is being pulled in from the south, showers are still in question for Tuesday and Wednesday, especially for portions of the Florida Panhandle. Lots moisture in the air means we could see a slight possibility of fog for your Monday morning, reduced visibility. More widespread storms are expected Thursday into Friday as our next weather maker approaches, severe weather is a possibility ending the week, but mild, cooler conditions are expected for you following weekend.

- - Katelyn McKinney