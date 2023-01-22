Sunday morning First To Know forecast (01/22/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still under the influence of broad moisture and cloudiness and passing showers. Warmer air is moving in from the south, which will fuel a few more thunderstorms reaching the Panhandle coastline and skirting by some of our own coastal and western counties after sunrise. Rain coverage will be scattered but locally heavy through late-morning. A couple of stronger storms with wind gusts are possible. Isolated severe storms with damaging gusts and/or a waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out, either. A second batch of showers and storms will push through most areas from the west later in the afternoon with another low-end chance for severe-level wind gusts. All in all, it will be generally cloudy, breezy, and damp with highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers will diminish later tonight with a partial clearing trend once the cold front moves by. Forecast lows will dip into the low to mid 40s. Winds will become northwest, helping in the drying trend Monday with near-average temperatures. Late Tuesday and Wednesday bring our next rain and storm chance.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist